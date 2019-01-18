Whitehall resident announces run for magisterial district judge

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Whitehall Township resident is throwing her hat in the ring for magisterial district judge.

Alberta Scarfaro announced she is running for MDJ in District 7, which includes Whitehall and Coplay.

Scarfaro launched her campaign at an event at Maza Middle Eastern Cuisine Wednesday night.

Scarfaro was raised in the Lehigh Valley and currently lives in Whitehall Township. She graduated from Kutztown University, where she studied political science and holds a Master of Public Administration.

She serves on the Whitehall Zoning Board and is a member of the local Rotary.