Whitehall Township commissioner announces bid for mayor
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township Commissioner Joseph Marx Jr. is running for mayor.
Marx announced his campaign for Whitehall Township mayor in a news release Tuesday.
Marx has served the township in a variety of roles for the past 14 years, the release says.
He spent four years on the Whitehall Township Planning Commission and has served on the Coplay-Whitehall Sewer Authority for the past nine years.
Marx was appointed Whitehall Township commissioner in early 2016 and was elected to the seat in 2018. He serves as a liaison to Whitehall Public Safety and Public Works departments and the sewer authority.
Marx said as a commissioner, he is a major advocate of building a new public safety building and reorganizing the municipal building.
He graduated from William Allen High School and served in the Marines. Marx owns and operates a property management and maintenance company, which he started 20 years ago.
