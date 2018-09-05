Lehigh Valley

Whitehall Township Commissioners consider zoning revision to encourage multi-family housing

Sep 04, 2018

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 10:36 PM EDT

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners discussed revising a zoning ordinance to encourage more multi-family housing during its Tuesday workshop meeting.

The addition to the zoning ordinance would expand the areas of the township where developers could adapt vacant commercial buildings into affordable and multi-family housing.

The zoning ordinance currently allows developers to adapt vacant, former commercial buildings for affordable and multi-family housing in all residential districts.

The additions to the ordinance would make affordable housing a permitted use for such buildings in C-1 and C-2A districts. These are commercially zoned districts that allow for mixed-use projects.

Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt said during the meeting that he is leaning towards voting no on the proposed ordinance additions.

Dutt said after the meeting he is not opposed to affordable housing, but would prefer to see vacant commercial buildings be used for commercial purposes.

The township voted 5-2 in October 2016 to revise the township zoning ordinance and allow adaptive reuse of vacant commercial structures for affordable and multi-family housing in all residential districts.

Township solicitor Charles Fonzone had advised commissioners to update the zoning ordinance.

The move came on the heels of a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by a non-profit who claimed the township zoning board had rejected a proposed project on racial grounds.

Pathstone Housing Corp. of Pennsylvania had proposed converting the vacant Fuller Sportswear mill at 215 Quarry St. into 49 apartments for low-income and moderate-income earners.

Commissioners will vote Sept. 10 on the additions to the ordinance.

In other news, commissioners discussed the possibility of proposing a noise ordinance.

Mayor Mike Harakal, Jr. said the proposed ordinance was partly in response to loud music being played at a fundraiser in Fullerton Memorial Playground recently.

Harakal said the manager of a Lowe’s told him the noise had been so loud many customers left the store.

Harakal spoke with the person responsible for the event, who had apologized. The loud noise was an “anomaly” that would not happen again, Harakal said.

The Fullerton Memorial Park and Playground Association is responsible for granting permits to organizations wishing to use the park.

Commissioner Joseph Marx, Jr. said the township could consider a nuisance law rather than a noise ordinance. He said a law governing noise levels would be hard to enforce.

Commissioners will discuss the ordinance over the next few months.

