William Allen student arrested, charged with making threats

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A student at William Allen High School is locked up after police say he threatened to "shoot up" the school.

Tha Rin, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.

Court documents show police were called to the high school for a threats complaint Thursday.

Several students reported Rin said he was going to shoot up the school and hold the class hostage with AKs and C4.

Police say Rin admitted to talking about guns, but said he didn't say anything about shooting people and taking hostages.

He is being held in Lehigh County Prison on $10,000 bail.