Wind Gap man charged after alleged assault caught on video

WIND GAP, Pa. - A Wind Gap man is facing assault charges after his alleged attack in a gas station parking lot was caught on video by someone awakened by the ruckus.

Slate Belt Regional police arrested Aaron M. Jennings early Tuesday morning near his East Third Street home. District Judge Douglas Schlegel arraigned the 23-year-old later that morning, releasing him on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Police were dispatched to the Shell gas station at 249 S. Broadway about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after someone who lives hear the gas station reported being woken up by yelling in the parking lot, according to court records. The woman and her daughter reported seeing a man later identified as Jennings assaulting a woman, according to records.

They recorded the alleged assault. Police reviewed the recording in which the victim can reportedly be heard screaming for help and being punched and slapped. Police said Jennings can also be heard saying someone was going to call police and that he was going to jail, if they found him.

Officers said they found a drunken Jennings, swaying and reeking of alcohol near his home. Police said he appeared to have dried blood on his clothes and a fresh wound on a right knuckle. An uncooperative Jennings allegedly began hurling profanities at police.

The victim, who was bleeding from her ear, reported that Jennings had “turned for the worst” and punched her and dragged her across the gravel in the parking lot.

Once in custody in the back of a patrol car, an apparently nimble Jennings managed to move his handcuffed hands to the front of him and wiggle of a handcuff, swinging them around the backseat. He told police he needed to get something out of his sock. He was eventually restrained and taken to police headquarters.

Jennings, who told police that he’d been drinking at The Beer Stein bar that night, denied arguing with or attacking the victim.

He now faces charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and harassment. Jennings’ next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 17.