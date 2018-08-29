Woman allegedly punches daughter, bites men who intervene

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem woman is facing charges after she allegedly punched her daughter and bit the two men who tried to break up the fight.

Bethlehem police on Tuesday night arrested Yamaris Albino after arriving to find her holding down her daughter in front in front of their Fritz Street home. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned the 37-year-old Wednesday morning, setting bail at $10,000 with a 10 percent cash option.

Police were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of a fight between and mother and daughter. The child told officers that her Albino punched her in the head several times and pulled her hair, according to court records. Records do not indicate the girl's age.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital for observation, and medical personnel noted bruising on the girl’s nose and left middle finger and a small bump on her head, according to records. Albino allegedly bit the two men who police said intervened in the scuffle. She allegedly bit one man’s forearm, and the other man’s middle finger.

Albino’s daughter and one of the witnesses who intervened told police that Albino had allegedly been physically abusing the girl for some time. They claimed Albino refused the girl medical treatment to avoid getting into trouble and prevented her from going to school until her injuries healed, according to court records.

A family member told authorities that Albino allegedly abuses the drug dextromethorphan because it is untraceable in the monitoring she must undergo for other outstanding criminal charges. Officers said the found the drug also know as “Triple C” in the house.

In March, authorities charged Albino with terroristic threats and harassment. She’s been free on bail since April, awaiting trial on those charges also filed by Bethlehem police.

Authorities charged Albino with simple assault and three counts of harassment. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.