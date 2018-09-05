Woman sues Moravian College after alleged rape
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman is suing Moravian College and a male student after an alleged rape that occurred on Aug. 28, 2016.
According to the lawsuit, a male student who the woman had only met once before asked her to go on a walk. The woman said she noticed the male student appeared to be intoxicated and thought a walk outside would be helpful, according to the lawsuit.
They then went back to the male student's dormitory where he said he needed to look for something, but then asked the woman to come in the room. He then immediately pushed the door closed and pushed the woman onto his bed, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims the male student "in a violent manner" began to rape the woman.
The woman then escaped from the room and asked a resident assistant if he had heard what was going on. The RA told the woman he wasn't going to do anything about it because "there would be a lot of paperwork to fill out."
It is believed the RA took no action, according to the lawsuit.
The following day, a second RA noticed the woman was upset and the woman told her about the sexual assault. The second RA reported the situation to the Title IX Coordinator and Compliance Officer.
The lawsuit claims the man was allowed to attend the same classes as the woman, at some points even sitting next to her in class. He was also allowed to remain a resident in the same residence hall as the woman.
It was suggested the woman change dorms or switch out of her classes because she was uncomfortable, but according to the lawsuit, it was never considered for the male student to be removed from his classes.
The woman is suing on seven counts including sexual assault, hostile collegiate environment, common law negligence, assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Moravian's Director of Communications and Marketing Michael Corr provided 69 News with a comment concerning on the lawsuit:
While I cannot comment on active legal proceedings specifically, I can definitively say that the safety and well-being of our students is, and always has been, a top priority for the college. Our Student Life staff, Campus Police, and Title IX Coordinator take each and every report from students seriously, and they have been trained to respond in a timely, compassionate, and considerate manner.
In addition, residence halls on campus have trained staff available to support every one of our students and to help guide them through the reporting process for any incident they wish to report. We have full confidence in our staff and know that they consistently have our students’ best interests in mind.
