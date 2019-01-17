World Cup Special Stars cheerleaders ready to roll

EASTON, Pa. - With the sound of an eight-count, the World Cup Special Stars cheerleaders spring into action.

The All-Star cheerleading program in Easton is for special-needs athletes. The Special Stars division is open to athletes of all ages and abilities and practice once a week under the direction of trained professionals.

This team has dreams of continuing their success and learning new skills.

"I'm learning how to do a cart wheel, a forward roll and do the stunts," said Grace McKenna.

"My favorite things tumbling and stuff. They're my favorite things to do [as well as] to cheer," added Grace Husek.

But they're in need of the funds to keep the cartwheels rolling. A GoFundMe page is set up to help the team with travel expenses.

The public is also invited to join them this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dryland United Church of Christ in Nazareth for a fundraiser dinner.

"There's also going to be a snow date for next Saturday after the 26th so if it does turn out to be a big snow event this coming Saturday there is a snow date," said parent Catherine Husek.

They hope you'll step out and show support so they can step out and show the world what they're made of.

"Where ever we go, wherever we cheer, people are on their feet, cheering them on. You can't help but enjoy yourself and enjoy them because they are doing what they love," said parent Cindy Kennedy.