World War I veterans memorial moved to own podium

Nov 12, 2018

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 08:11 PM EST

WEST EASTON BOROUGH, Pa. - A Northampton County borough has resurrected a forgotten World War I memorial.

For years, a tribute to West Easton Borough's World War I veterans was hidden in plain sight next to the borough hall.

Mayor Dan DePaul says in 1929, the borough built a World War I monument. But after World War II, the original was replaced with a World War II memorial and a plaque with the names of the borough's 55 World War I veterans was moved to the back of the World War II memorial.

DePaul says earlier this year, he and members of the borough council decided to give the World War I memorial the respect and facelift it deserved. They removed it from the back of the World War II monument and placed it on its own stone podium.

The World War I memorial was rededicated on Memorial Day. Mayor DePaul says this Veterans Day, he's happy people can drive by and remember the veterans of both world wars who came from their community.

