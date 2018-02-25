Young musicians show talents at Lehigh Valley Mall

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Young musicians put their talents on display at the Lehigh Valley Mall.

The "36th annual Hannah Young Play-A-Thon" is happening this weekend.

The event, sponsored by the Lehigh Valley Music Teachers Association, is in memory of Hannah Young, a trumpeter in the Allentown Band who was known for her unwavering support of music education.

The Play-A-Thon continues Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.