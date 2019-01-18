LIVE: Allentown mayor gives State of the City address
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell is set to deliver the State of the City address Friday.
The program, put on by the Allentown Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to start at noon.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild will deliver opening remarks.
