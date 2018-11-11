Local communities honor veterans with touching ceremonies
Veterans Day celebrated across our area
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Veteran's Day is when we honor those who have served in some of the most hard-fought battles in American History..
As WFMZ's Holly Harrar finds, it's more than a free meal, parades and dedications..
It's about dignity, respect and sacrifice ...
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
There is no data for this zipcode!
Get current weather condition by zip code failed.
Allentown, PA 18102
35°F
Clear
TONIGHT
- 0%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
-
-
-
-
Feature Belt
On This Day Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
CNN National Stephen Maturen/Getty Images