Man reportedly shot in the leg in Reading
Happened Wednesday night.
READING, Pa. - A man was reportedly shot in the leg Wednesday night in Reading.
It happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to authorities.
The man has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
A stretch of Schuylkill Avenue has been closed while police investigate.
69 News is working to get more details on the story and will have those as soon as they are available.
