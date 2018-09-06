News

Man reportedly shot in the leg in Reading

Happened Wednesday night.

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 10:38 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 10:38 PM EDT

Man reportedly shot in the leg in Reading

READING, Pa. - A man was reportedly shot in the leg Wednesday night in Reading.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to authorities.

The man has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A stretch of Schuylkill Avenue has been closed while police investigate.

69 News is working to get more details on the story and will have those as soon as they are available. 

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

78°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Health
A healthier tailgate, for the win
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

A healthier tailgate, for the win

National and World Business
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

69News at Sunrise
KU professor talks history of Labor Day

KU professor talks history of Labor Day

69News at Sunrise
Good organization will get you to the head of the class!

Good organization will get you to the head of the class!