Millions of BB&T customers affected by outage
Millions of BB&T customers were unable to access their accounts this week.
Customers faced issues accessing their accounts when trying to check their accounts online or through the company's app.
ATM services were also down.
BB&T says an equipment malfunction was to blame, not a cyber attack.
The company said customers' debit, credit and prepaid cards were still functioning normally.
It also said its locations that are usually open Saturday will stay open for two hours longer to address any customer needs.
