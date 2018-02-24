News

Millions of BB&T customers affected by outage

By:

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 07:08 AM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:51 AM EST

Millions of BB&T customers affected by outage

Millions of BB&T customers were unable to access their accounts this week.

Customers faced issues accessing their accounts when trying to check their accounts online or through the company's app.

ATM services were also down.

BB&T says an equipment malfunction was to blame, not a cyber attack.

The company said customers' debit, credit and prepaid cards were still functioning normally.

It also said its locations that are usually open Saturday will stay open for two hours longer to address any customer needs.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.   DETAILS >>>

Allentown, PA 18102

45°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 100%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Features
LIVE: Eagle Cam
swfleaglecam.com

LIVE: Eagle Cam

Weather
LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam
iStock

LIVE: Birdfeeder Cam

Sports
2018 Olympics: Medal Count
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

2018 Olympics: Medal Count

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners