Multi-vehicle crash closes I-78 East at Exit 60
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash involving at least two tractor-trailers closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate I-78 at Route 309 South (Exit 60).
A 69 News crew on scene says two tractor trailers and a sedan were involved and one person had to be extricated.
The roadway was still closed at 9:30 p.m. when Pennsylvania State Police called for sand to the scene.
Stay with 69 News on this developing story.
