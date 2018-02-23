Multi-vehicle crash closes I-78 East at Exit 60 69 News 69 News 69 News

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash involving at least two tractor-trailers closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate I-78 at Route 309 South (Exit 60).

A 69 News crew on scene says two tractor trailers and a sedan were involved and one person had to be extricated.

The roadway was still closed at 9:30 p.m. when Pennsylvania State Police called for sand to the scene.

