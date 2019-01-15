New Jersey

New Jersey AG appeals PennEast pipeline eminent domain ruling

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:05 AM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 11:05 AM EST

TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey attorney general is taking further steps to try to block a controversial natural gas pipeline.

The state filed an appeal Friday challenging a federal judge's December ruling that PennEast could begin taking property by eminent domain.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal initially challenged the ruling in early January with a motion for reconsideration and motion for stay. Grewal argues the state has "sovereign immunity" from eminent domain under the 11th Amendment.

He has requested a hearing on the matter for later this month.

Homeowners who live in areas where the $1.1 billion pipeline would go have opposed the project.

PennEast says the pipeline will save natural gas consumers millions of dollars per year. The company still needs to secure various permits to move forward with the project.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

33°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Berks
GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

Sports
Homeless man helps Chiefs player make game
KSHB via CNN

Homeless man helps Chiefs player make game

CNN National
Gadgets at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
Getty Images

Gadgets at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

Lehigh Valley
Just Born offers chance to tour Peeps factory in April

Just Born offers chance to tour Peeps factory in April