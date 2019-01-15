New Jersey AG appeals PennEast pipeline eminent domain ruling

TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey attorney general is taking further steps to try to block a controversial natural gas pipeline.

The state filed an appeal Friday challenging a federal judge's December ruling that PennEast could begin taking property by eminent domain.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal initially challenged the ruling in early January with a motion for reconsideration and motion for stay. Grewal argues the state has "sovereign immunity" from eminent domain under the 11th Amendment.

He has requested a hearing on the matter for later this month.

Homeowners who live in areas where the $1.1 billion pipeline would go have opposed the project.

PennEast says the pipeline will save natural gas consumers millions of dollars per year. The company still needs to secure various permits to move forward with the project.