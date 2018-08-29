New Jersey AG: Prosecutors can't categorically refuse marijuana cases
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says the state's prosecutors cannot categorically decriminalize marijuana but can use discretion when pursuing such cases.
Grewal announced the new, nearly nine-page guidance for municipal prosecutors Wednesday.
The document comes after he ordered a pause in marijuana prosecutions about a month ago. That order came in light of the Jersey City prosecutor's decision to decriminalize cannabis in the state's second biggest city.
Grewal says the new guidance came about after a review of the issue by prosecutors and stakeholders, including the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and elected officials.
Under the guidance, prosecutors can't adopt a wholesale policy of refusing to seek marijuana convictions. But the guidance says they may use discretion in each case.
Lawmakers are considering marijuana legalization.
