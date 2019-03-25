New Jersey Senate delays vote on marijuana bill
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey's Senate president says there are not enough votes to pass a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. The vote in that chamber has been postponed.
Senate President Steve Sweeney said Monday that he remains committed to passing the law and will continue to work to do just that.
Leaders and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy back the measure, but some lawmakers were hesitant.
A vote was also scheduled in the state Assembly Monday, and it was not clear how that was affected.
If the bill passes, New Jersey would join the District of Columbia and 10 other states.
The bill calls for a tax of $42 per ounce, sets up a five-member regulator commission and would offer expedited expungements to people with marijuana-related offenses.
