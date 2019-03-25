BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

New Jersey Senate delays vote on marijuana bill - more >>

New Jersey

New Jersey Senate delays vote on marijuana bill

By:

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 01:16 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 01:35 PM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey's Senate president says there are not enough votes to pass a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. The vote in that chamber has been postponed.

Senate President Steve Sweeney said Monday that he remains committed to passing the law and will continue to work to do just that.

Leaders and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy back the measure, but some lawmakers were hesitant.

A vote was also scheduled in the state Assembly Monday, and it was not clear how that was affected.

If the bill passes, New Jersey would join the District of Columbia and 10 other states.

The bill calls for a tax of $42 per ounce, sets up a five-member regulator commission and would offer expedited expungements to people with marijuana-related offenses.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

47°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 70%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe

Lehigh Valley woman motorcycles around the globe

Daily Quiz
Test your NCAA Tournament knowledge
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Test your NCAA Tournament knowledge

Lehigh Valley
Allentown police officer has unusual partner

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

Feature Belt
NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament by the numbers