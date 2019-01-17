Warren County Habitat for Humanity helps build house for New Jersey family

HARMONY TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey family is one step closer to moving into their new home in Harmony Township thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Warren County.

Volunteers from Habitat teamed up on the home building project with the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA).

NKBA held a contest for design students to see who would create the new kitchen and bathrooms. The winners were flown to Harmony Township along with celebrity HGTV designers Chip Wade and Jennifer Bertrand, to meet the Banfield family and help put the finishing touches on their new house.

"An opportunity like this comes few and far between, so when we get it, we are ready to jump on it,” said Ben Eskow, Executive Director of Warren Co. Habitat for Humanity.

The Banfield family says after years of applying, receiving a Habitat house was exciting enough.

"It's very exciting. To be a homeowner is something that I've always wanted to do. It's an amazing experience and I'm grateful to be a part of it,” said Nicole Banfield.

Habitat for Humanity says it expects the family to be able to move in in just a few months.