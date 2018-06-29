2017 property tax, rent rebates to be distributed
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced tax rebates for over 400,000 individuals on Friday.
Older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across the state will be issued rebates totaling $201 million beginning July 2 through the property tax and rent rebate program.
Rebates will be distributed to applicants via direct deposit July 2 and those who requested a paper check to be mailed should expect their rebate in early July.
“Last year this program helped more than half-a-million older adults and other eligible Pennsylvanians obtain rebates for property taxes and rent paid in 2016,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “The department recently extended this year’s application deadline to December 31 so that applicants have more time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2017. We encourage everyone who is eligible to take advantage of the program.”
There is no cost to apply for a rebate.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
2017 property tax, rent rebates to be distributed
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announce tax rebates for over 400,000 individuals on Friday.Read More »
- Casinos argue Pennsylvania's new iLottery games violate law
- State AG to press court to release church abuse report
- Governor boosts minimum wage again for state employees
- Gov. Wolf pushes for overhaul of overtime pay rules
- Task force forms new school safety recommendations
- 17 states sue Trump administration over immigration
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat and humidity continue to build as a likely extended heat wave is underway
- Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us
- Updated Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Bucks County explosions suspect makes bail, is released
- Pawlowski co-defendant Scott Allinson sentenced to 27 months in prison
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Updated LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man