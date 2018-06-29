2017 property tax, rent rebates to be distributed

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced tax rebates for over 400,000 individuals on Friday.

Older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across the state will be issued rebates totaling $201 million beginning July 2 through the property tax and rent rebate program.

Rebates will be distributed to applicants via direct deposit July 2 and those who requested a paper check to be mailed should expect their rebate in early July.

“Last year this program helped more than half-a-million older adults and other eligible Pennsylvanians obtain rebates for property taxes and rent paid in 2016,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “The department recently extended this year’s application deadline to December 31 so that applicants have more time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2017. We encourage everyone who is eligible to take advantage of the program.”

There is no cost to apply for a rebate.