Backstreet Boys to perform at Hersheypark Stadium

Backstreet Boys

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Backstreet Boys are coming to the Hersheypark Stadium.

The group will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $24.60 and can be purchased at the Giant Center Box Office, by phone at 717-534-3911 or online at Hershey Entertainment's website or TicketMaster. Every purchased ticket includes one physical copy of their 10th studio album "DNA."

This is the Backstreet Boy's biggest arena tour in 18 years.

Their new album will be released on Jan. 25.

For more information on their tour, visit the Backstreet Boys' website.