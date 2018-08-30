Behind the Ballot: Voting machines and hackers

"When you think of Russian hackers and influencing the election, what do you think about?" 69 News asked Lehigh County's Chief Clerk of Registration and Elections Tim Benyo.

"Causing doubt in the whole system that is still evident today," he said.

But Benyo says that doubt is unfounded and says for one, voting machines can't be remotely electronically targeted.

"Nothing you touch on election day is connected to the Internet," he said.

The county's more than 700 voting machines are stored in an Allentown warehouse and monitored by a county employee.​​​​​​

Benyo says each machine would have to be physically handled by a hacker.

If done, a hacker would have a two-week window before each election to replace or tamper with a digital ballot loaded into the machine.

"Each machine has a security seal when sent out and returned to a polling place," Benyo said.

That Benyo says comes with a recorded serial number.

"So if numbers don't match up, something is wrong," he added.

"I always get nervous when someone says something can't happen, or it may be difficult to happen but that doesn't mean it can't happen," said Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

DePasquale is conducting a voting security audit focusing on online registration rolls.

He says it stems from Russian meddling and after the FBI alerted Maryland officials a Russian oligarch was the largest investor in their state's voter registration system.

"I've yet to hear anyone say when Regan beat Mondale that a hacker could change that.

But the Hillary/Trump election was so close that again, I'm not suggesting anything happened, but you're talking about flipping 20,000 votes that's where we have to be doubly sure," he said.

But Benyo says protocols are in place, like provisional ballots, in case someone was kicked off the voting rolls.

"I know election directors across the state and country who are intentionally trying to do a really good job. No one wants to be in a newspaper the day after an election because they did something wrong," Benyo added.

Officials have said nothing was breached here in Pennsylvania by Russian hackers in 2016.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has stated all voting machines need a verifiable voting paper trail.

Some across the state do. Lehigh County doesn't.

Lehigh will be looking at some of those in the next few weeks, but they won't be in use until 2020.