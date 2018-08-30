Pennsylvania

Behind the Ballot: Voting machines and hackers

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 07:04 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 07:04 PM EDT

Behind the Ballot: Voting machines and hackers

"When you think of Russian hackers and influencing the election, what do you think about?" 69 News asked Lehigh County's Chief Clerk of Registration and Elections Tim Benyo.

"Causing doubt in the whole system that is still evident today," he said.

But Benyo says that doubt is unfounded and says for one, voting machines can't be remotely electronically targeted. 

"Nothing you touch on election day is connected to the Internet," he said.

The county's more than 700 voting machines are stored in an Allentown warehouse and monitored by a county employee.​​​​​​

Benyo says each machine would have to be physically handled by a hacker.

If done, a hacker would have a two-week window before each election to replace or tamper with a digital ballot loaded into the machine.

"Each machine has a security seal when sent out and returned to a polling place," Benyo said.

That Benyo says comes with a recorded serial number.

"So if numbers don't match up, something is wrong," he added.

"I always get nervous when someone says something can't happen, or it may be difficult to happen but that doesn't mean it can't happen," said Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

DePasquale is conducting a voting security audit focusing on online registration rolls.

He says it stems from Russian meddling and after the FBI alerted Maryland officials a Russian oligarch was the largest investor in their state's voter registration system.

"I've yet to hear anyone say when Regan beat Mondale that a hacker could change that.
But the Hillary/Trump election was so close that again, I'm not suggesting anything happened, but you're talking about flipping 20,000 votes that's where we have to be doubly sure," he said.

But Benyo says protocols are in place, like provisional ballots, in case someone was kicked off the voting rolls.

"I know election directors across the state and country who are intentionally trying to do a really good job. No one wants to be in a newspaper the day after an election because they did something wrong," Benyo added.

Officials have said nothing was breached here in Pennsylvania by Russian hackers in 2016.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has stated all voting machines need a verifiable voting paper trail.

Some across the state do. Lehigh County doesn't.

Lehigh will be looking at some of those in the next few weeks, but they won't be in use until 2020.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Pennsylvania News

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf says 'no' to all but 1 debate in governor's race

Gov. Wolf says 'no' to all but 1 debate in governor's race

Berks company's casino, others seek shutdown of Pa. iLottery
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Berks company's casino, others seek shutdown of Pa. iLottery

Video plays a role in Penn State frat death preliminary hearing
69 News

Video plays a role in Penn State frat death preliminary hearing

Sex abuse survivors group supports grand jury report recommendations

Sex abuse survivors group supports grand jury report recommendations

NJ Conservation Groups appeal certificate for proposed pipeline

NJ Conservation Groups appeal certificate for proposed pipeline

Pope reacts to AG grand jury report

Pope reacts to AG grand jury report

State stepping in to help people impacted by flooding

State stepping in to help people impacted by flooding

Governor Wolf declares disaster after recent floods

Governor Wolf declares disaster after recent floods

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hits new post-recession low

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hits new post-recession low

Vatican condemns reported sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests

Vatican condemns reported sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests

FBI seeks individual for sexual exploitation investigation
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FBI seeks individual for sexual exploitation investigation

Child USA reacts to grand jury report on church sexual abuse

Child USA reacts to grand jury report on church sexual abuse

SNAP responds to grand jury report on church sexual abuse

SNAP responds to grand jury report on church sexual abuse

Grand jury report on church sexual abuse released

Grand jury report on church sexual abuse released

Catholic church abuse report expected to be released Tuesday
Amy Burton/freeimages.com

Catholic church abuse report expected to be released Tuesday

Cars recovered after monster sinkhole opens in Lancaster County

Cars recovered after monster sinkhole opens in Lancaster County

Flooding wreaks havoc in Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks County

Flooding wreaks havoc in Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks County

Monster sinkhole swallows cars in Lancaster County

Monster sinkhole swallows cars in Lancaster County

Behind the Ballot: Race for PA Senate seat

Behind the Ballot: Race for PA Senate seat

2nd man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case

2nd man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case

Gov. Wolf launches first statewide LGBTQ Affairs Commission

Gov. Wolf launches first statewide LGBTQ Affairs Commission

Pennsylvania officials warn about West Nile as suspected infection tested

Pennsylvania officials warn about West Nile as suspected infection tested

Officials warn about West Nile as suspected infection tested

Officials warn about West Nile as suspected infection tested

President Trump stumps for Rep. Barletta in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

President Trump stumps for Rep. Barletta in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Behind the Ballot: Democratic Socialists of America

Behind the Ballot: Democratic Socialists of America

New option for medical marijuana users available in PA

New option for medical marijuana users available in PA

Weather-related attendance declines hurt Cedar Fair second quarter results

Weather-related attendance declines hurt Cedar Fair second quarter results

Dry leaf medical marijuana sales begin in Pennsylvania

Dry leaf medical marijuana sales begin in Pennsylvania

Trump stumps for Barletta in Wilkes-Barre

Trump stumps for Barletta in Wilkes-Barre

Trump administration expands short-term health care plans

Trump administration expands short-term health care plans

GOP selects Marty Nothstein as candidate for election to replace Dent
69 News

GOP selects Marty Nothstein as candidate for election to replace Dent

Retired Greensburg diocese priest pleads guilty in sex assault case
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

Retired Greensburg diocese priest pleads guilty in sex assault case

Pennsylvania unemployment rate down for June

Pennsylvania unemployment rate down for June

Penn State frat member sentenced to house arrest

Penn State frat member sentenced to house arrest

Judge named to sort out redactions in clergy abuse report

Judge named to sort out redactions in clergy abuse report

Penn State frat member to learn sentence in pledge death case
Associated Press

Penn State frat member to learn sentence in pledge death case

MacCoins part of Big Mac's 50th anniversary celebration
McDonald's

MacCoins part of Big Mac's 50th anniversary celebration

Company agrees to block 3D downloadable guns in Pennsylvania
Associated Press

Company agrees to block 3D downloadable guns in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, environmentalists settle pipeline dispute
69 News

Pennsylvania, environmentalists settle pipeline dispute

DEP reports first human case of West Nile Virus
image from RAL

DEP reports first human case of West Nile Virus

Hersheypark, Knoebels to reopen after flooding

Hersheypark, Knoebels to reopen after flooding

Alleged borrower fraud negatively impacts Univest second quarter results

Alleged borrower fraud negatively impacts Univest second quarter results

Pennsylvania attorney general appeals to pope in abuse probe

Pennsylvania attorney general appeals to pope in abuse probe

Governor Wolf tours Schuylkill County flood damage
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Governor Wolf tours Schuylkill County flood damage

Profit jumps in first half for Santander
Image License Cropped Photo: Pictures of Money / CC BY 2.0

Profit jumps in first half for Santander

Flooding shut down Knoebels, causes Hersheypark to close Thursday

Flooding shut down Knoebels, causes Hersheypark to close Thursday

Too hazardous to search for missing Dauphin County woman, officials say

Too hazardous to search for missing Dauphin County woman, officials say

DA: K9 aids in arrest, discovery of meth, 'date rape drug'

DA: K9 aids in arrest, discovery of meth, 'date rape drug'

Heavy rains force Hersheypark, Knoebels to close for second time this week

Heavy rains force Hersheypark, Knoebels to close for second time this week

Accomplice of 'Jihad Jane' pleads guilty to conspiracy
freeimages.com/Jason Morrison

Accomplice of 'Jihad Jane' pleads guilty to conspiracy