Behind the Ballot: Women win big in midterms
Pennsylvania has never had four women serving in Congress, and a woman hasn't represented the state since 2014.
That's changed. The success of women could be found across the country. From the first Muslims and Native American women elected to Congress to Tennessee's first female senator and South Dakota's first woman governor. The fairer sex proved to be a tough and formidable opponent on election night.
"Here and across the country we made history," said now-congresswoman Susan Wild at her campaign headquarters on election night.
Lehigh Valley's Susan Wild is one of four women statewide and more than 100 across the country who are projected to win seats in Congress, a record number.
"Women led the way to victory with at least 30 new women coming to the Congress," said majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
This includes Chrissy Houlahan taking Ryan Costello's seat.
"I think the rainbow wave is about hope. It's about seeing something different," said Kate Richmond, psychologist and director of women and gender studies at Muhlenberg College.
Democrat State Representative Mary Jo Daley, co-founder of Emerge Pennsylvania, an organization dedicated to mentoring, recruiting and creating opportunities for women to get involved in the political process, says the rise of women is, in large part, in opposition to Donald Trump.
Richmond says effects of these midterms could be similar to the climate after the Anita Hill case, which saw an unprecedented number of women heading to law school.
"There is no question that this sends a clear message to the girls who are sitting in elementary school and high school wondering can they could make a difference in this country? I think right now the answer is closer to yes than ever before," said Richmond.
And it could start with the likes of Muhlenberg freshman Alex Goldman.
Goldman was asked if seeing the increase of women in Congress makes her want to run for political office.
"I don't know about that, but it makes me more passionate and want to be more invested in our government," she said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Behind the Ballot: Women win big in midterms
The success of women could be found across the country.Read More »
- Midterms deliver even split for Pennsylvania's DC delegation
- Pa. US House: Fitzpatrick beats Wallace for seat
- Democrats pick up seats in Pennsylvania Legislature
- Pa. US House: Cartwright defeats Chrin
- Pennsylvania sends record 4 women to US House
- Madeleine Dean wins Pa. 4th District
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Montgomery County man writes children's book to inspire others
- Record number of Pennsylvania women elected to serve in U.S. House
- Updated Community suggests alternatives to Tamaqua's gun policy
- Potential gas leak reported at Hellertown strip mall
- Updated Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week
- Updated Community rallies around Berks Catholic student athlete diagnosed with brain tumor
- Updated Local analyst on results of midterm elections
- Ross Township house catches fire
- Sales and earnings up in third quarter for OraSure
- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem