Casinos argue Pennsylvania's new iLottery games violate law
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's 13 licensed casinos are telling the Wolf administration Pennsylvania's new iLottery online games violate state law and warning they plan to take action if they aren't stopped.
The casinos wrote Revenue Secretary Daniel Hassell Wednesday to argue the games , which mimic slot machines, violate the law passed last year authorizing them.
A Revenue Department spokesman says the agency is reviewing the letter and expects to comment about it later.
The casinos say they want the current iLottery games halted by Tuesday or they will "consider all actions" available to them.
Casinos expressed concerns about the games infringing on their business when the law was being debated last year.
The iLottery games began several weeks ago, with prizes up to $250,000 and plays costing as little as a penny.
Among those included on the letter are Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem and Berks County-based Penn National Gaming.
