Commercial vehicle ban in effect on most interstates

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Following Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration yesterday and plans announced in anticipation of a statewide storm featuring varying degrees of heavy snow, high winds, sleet and freezing rain, a commercial vehicle ban is now in effect through noon Sunday on most interstates and most of the Turnpike.

The commercial ban went into effect at noon and includes all commercial traffic, including buses, though tow truck operators may perform their operations for motorists. Due to a reduction in anticipated storm severity in the southeast and south-central regions, the ban is in effect on all interstates except Interstate 95, I-676, I-476, I-76, and I-276 in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The ban is also in effect on the U.S. 22 expressway in the Lehigh Valley and the Pennsylvania Route 33 expressway in Northampton and Monroe counties.

At 2:30 p.m., the ban will be lifted from I-83, I-176, I-81 south of I-83, I-283 and the Turnpike from the New Jersey state line to the Carlisle exit.

A 45-mph speed restriction is in place on I-80 from the Ohio State line to I-99, as well as I-376 in Mercer and Lawrence counties. Additional speed restrictions on interstates and expressways may be implemented as the storm progresses.

The Pennsylvania Department Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the Pennsylvanian Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Pennsylvania State Police are in continued collaboration at the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center and with teams across the state.

Anticipating the storm’s severity, Amtrak has cancelled the cross-state Pennsylvanian passenger train for Sunday and has cancelled six trains Sunday on the Keystone Line between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.