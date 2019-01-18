Congressman who worked on Trump's PA campaign is resigning
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A five-term Republican congressman who co-chaired Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign in Pennsylvania is resigning.
Tom Marino said in a statement Thursday that his last day will be Jan. 23 and that he's taking a job in the private sector.
The 66-year-old Marino is a former county and federal prosecutor who co-chaired Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign in Pennsylvania.
He easily won re-election in November to his heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania, which includes part of Monroe County.
Trump nominated Marino in 2017 to become the nation's drug czar, but Marino withdrew his name after reports he played a key role in weakening federal power to stop companies from distributing opioids.
Marino's survived multiple bouts of kidney cancer.
Gov. Tom Wolf must schedule a special election to fill the remainder of Marino's term.
