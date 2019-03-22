DCNR appoints George Calaba to oversee Delaware Canal State Park
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the appointment of George Calaba to oversee the operation of the Delaware Canal State Park Complex in Bucks and Northampton counties.
Calaba comes to this operation after managing Washington Crossing Historic Park.
“With his prior Washington Crossing assignment, George gained invaluable knowledge of the area’s historical, cultural and recreational values,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
He will oversee operations at the 60-mile-long canal and tow path, and the original canal locks and bridges at the Delaware Canal State Park, along the Delaware River.
“I am honored and thrilled at the opportunity to serve as manager of Delaware Canal and Ralph Stove state parks,” said Calabra.
“As a field manager with the bureau of State Parks, the Delaware Canal has always been a ‘revered’ assignment, and I look forward to working with its strong partners in furthering the great work and service its stakeholders and visitors have come to expect,” he said.
Calaba will be replacing Josh Swartey, who was assigned assistant regional manager for one of the organization’s bureaus in Perkasie, Bucks County.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
DCNR appoints George Calaba to oversee Delaware Canal State Park
Calaba comes to this operation after managing Washington Crossing Historic Park.Read More »
- Local leaders banding together to try to combat fentanyl
- Grants aimed at addressing Delaware River watershed issues awarded
- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kane is disbarred
- Rendell: 'AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party'
- Pennsylvania jobless rate drops to lowest rate on record
- Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Coroner IDs man killed in Maidencreek Township crash
- Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo
- Psychologist: Jacob Sullivan was "vulnerable" to manipulation
- Updated Money Matters: Things worth paying more for
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears