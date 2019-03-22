DCNR appoints George Calaba to oversee Delaware Canal State Park

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the appointment of George Calaba to oversee the operation of the Delaware Canal State Park Complex in Bucks and Northampton counties.

Calaba comes to this operation after managing Washington Crossing Historic Park.

“With his prior Washington Crossing assignment, George gained invaluable knowledge of the area’s historical, cultural and recreational values,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

He will oversee operations at the 60-mile-long canal and tow path, and the original canal locks and bridges at the Delaware Canal State Park, along the Delaware River.

“I am honored and thrilled at the opportunity to serve as manager of Delaware Canal and Ralph Stove state parks,” said Calabra.

“As a field manager with the bureau of State Parks, the Delaware Canal has always been a ‘revered’ assignment, and I look forward to working with its strong partners in furthering the great work and service its stakeholders and visitors have come to expect,” he said.

Calaba will be replacing Josh Swartey, who was assigned assistant regional manager for one of the organization’s bureaus in Perkasie, Bucks County.