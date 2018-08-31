E-ZPass to be accepted for tolls on Orlando-area highways

ORLANDO, Fla. - The drive around central Florida is about to become easier for snowbirds and vacationers from Pennsylvania and New Jersey who use E-ZPass.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) and the E-ZPass Group announced Friday that CFX's toll roads in and around Orlando will accept E-ZPass, starting Saturday.

CFX is the first Florida toll agency to join the E-ZPass network, which includes toll agencies in 17 states from Main to North Carolina and west through Illinois.

"Our customers wanted portability to the Sunshine State, and now they have it in Metro Orlando, the number-one tourist destination in the U.S.," said PJ Wilkins, E-ZPass Group executive director. "There is no pre-registration required since customers are already enrolled. Just don't forget to take your E-ZPass transponder when planning to travel CFX roads!"

Almost half of Florida's domestic visitors come from E-ZPass states, with about 50 percent traveling by car, officials said.

"Orlando is the most visited destination in the United States, so whether traveling here for business or pleasure, we want our visitors to have the same experience that residents enjoy year-round," said Laura Kelley, CFX executive director. "The launch of our partnership with E-ZPass makes driving in Orlando a safe, convenient choice for drivers."

E-ZPass users traveling out of the network on roads operated by Florida's Turnpike Enterprise under the SunPass brand will be invoiced for tolls via Florida's Toll-By-Plate program.