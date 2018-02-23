Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
Lawsuit argues state court overstepped authority
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican-appointed federal judges will consider a request by eight GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania, including two who represent Berks County, to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year's elections.
A federal judge Friday set up the panel under a federal law governing constitutional challenges to congressional reapportionment.
The panel members are Judge Christopher Conner, a Pennsylvania-based district judge; Judge Jerome Simandle, a senior district judge from New Jersey; and Judge Kent Jordan, a circuit judge who was formerly a district judge in Delaware.
Conner and Jordan were chosen for the federal bench by President George W. Bush, while Simandle was nominated by President George H.W. Bush.
The federal lawsuit, filed Thursday against state elections officials by Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and Sen. Mike Folmer, the chairman of the Senate's State Government Committee, seeks an injunction against the map produced Monday by the Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court.
The plaintiffs are U.S. Reps. Ryan Costello and Lloyd Smucker, both of whom represent Berks County, and U.S. Reps. Lou Barletta, Mike Kelly, Tom Marino, Scott Perry, Keith Rothfus, and Glenn Thompson.
Their suit argues the state Supreme Court didn't have the authority to order a new map it put in place Monday. The plaintiffs also argue the state justices didn't give lawmakers enough time to develop a map to replace the one declared unconstitutional last month.
The new map has Costello's district including the heavily Democratic city of Reading, which had been represented by Smucker under the old map.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
Three Republican-appointed federal judges will consider a request by eight GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania, including two who represent Berks County, to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year's elections.Read More »
- Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
- Hearing on fracking draws dozens, many opposed
- Pa. Senate leaders, US congressmen sue over district map
- Local small businesses receive upgrades thanks to $1M grant
- Commissioner: Pa. plans to eliminate county-owned homes
- Gaming company wins rights to build mini-casino in Cumberland County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
- Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Students slime principal as reward for reaching reading goal
- General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say