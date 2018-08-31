Flood cleanup helpline to close

Related Stories State stepping in to help people impacted by flooding

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The public inquiry helpline established to help victims of flooding will close on Friday at 8 p.m.

The helpline was established on Aug. 17 after heavy rains in July and August damaged homes in eastern Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), 329 people have asked for assistance.

Governor Tom Wolf set up the hotline to coordinate volunteers for flood clean-up.

Anyone who still needs help is encouraged to call 272-200-3211 before 8 p.m. on Friday.

After the helpline closes, PEMA encourages people to contact county emergency management agencies for assistance.