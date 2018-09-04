Flu shots now available at GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacies

69 News

CARLISLE, Pa. - Flu shots are now available at all 138 GIANT/MARTIN'S stores with pharmacies.

GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacists will administer the flu shots and there is no appointment needed. The pharmacy offers several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors.

According to a release from GIANT, most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays including Medicare Part B.

"Getting a flu shot is the easiest and most effective way to fight the flu," said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations at GIANT/MARTIN'S. "We encourage everyone to visit their local GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacy to get vaccinated as soon as possible because it can take up to two weeks to be fully protected against the flu."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination.

To find the nearest GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacy visit GIANT'S website or MARTIN'S website.