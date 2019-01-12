Freeman brothers awaiting re-sentencing

A Lehigh County judge is deciding if prosecutors can seek a life in prison sentence for convicted killer Bryan Freeman.

Freeman and his brother David are among a handful of Lehigh County criminals who were convicted of murder as juveniles and are waiting to be re-sentenced.

In 1995, the Freemans made national headlines after the murders of their parents and 11-year-old brother in the family's Salisbury Township home.

The case was dubbed "The Skinhead Murders" as the teens had shaved heads and neo-Naz tattoos on their foreheads.

At the time, Bryan was 17 and David was 16. Their 18-year-old cousin, Nelson Birdwell, was also convicted in connection with the murders.

All three were sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole, but the United States Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional to automatically sentence juveniles who are tried as adults to life in prison.

Bryan Freeman has been through a series of attorneys since the Supreme Court ruling ordered the re-sentencing.

Attorney Karl Schwartz of Montgomery County is now leading Freeman's defense and says Freeman has shown great remorse while in prison and is redeemable under the requirements of law.

At Friday's hearing, the Lehigh County District Attorney's office made a motion that it will ask for a sentence of life without parole when Freeman is sentenced later this year.

Schwartz asked Judge Maria Dantos to reject the motion, saying one of the prosecution's mental health witnesses who has examined Freeman over several decades reported Freeman could be rehabilitated.

Schwartz said another prosecution mental health expert who examined Freeman over a short period of time said rehabilitation was not possible.

Judge Dantos said she would make a decision at a further date.

David Freeman is scheduled to be re-sentenced later this month, but his attorney is waiting on other rulings.