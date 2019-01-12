Freeman brothers awaiting re-sentencing
A Lehigh County judge is deciding if prosecutors can seek a life in prison sentence for convicted killer Bryan Freeman.
Freeman and his brother David are among a handful of Lehigh County criminals who were convicted of murder as juveniles and are waiting to be re-sentenced.
In 1995, the Freemans made national headlines after the murders of their parents and 11-year-old brother in the family's Salisbury Township home.
The case was dubbed "The Skinhead Murders" as the teens had shaved heads and neo-Naz tattoos on their foreheads.
At the time, Bryan was 17 and David was 16. Their 18-year-old cousin, Nelson Birdwell, was also convicted in connection with the murders.
All three were sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole, but the United States Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional to automatically sentence juveniles who are tried as adults to life in prison.
Bryan Freeman has been through a series of attorneys since the Supreme Court ruling ordered the re-sentencing.
Attorney Karl Schwartz of Montgomery County is now leading Freeman's defense and says Freeman has shown great remorse while in prison and is redeemable under the requirements of law.
At Friday's hearing, the Lehigh County District Attorney's office made a motion that it will ask for a sentence of life without parole when Freeman is sentenced later this year.
Schwartz asked Judge Maria Dantos to reject the motion, saying one of the prosecution's mental health witnesses who has examined Freeman over several decades reported Freeman could be rehabilitated.
Schwartz said another prosecution mental health expert who examined Freeman over a short period of time said rehabilitation was not possible.
Judge Dantos said she would make a decision at a further date.
David Freeman is scheduled to be re-sentenced later this month, but his attorney is waiting on other rulings.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Wolf inauguration details revealed
Governor Tom Wolf will be sworn in at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 outside of the East Wing of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building.Read More »
- Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
- Freeman brothers awaiting re-sentencing
- Governor Wolf announces record drop in prison inmate population
- 2019 Farm Show butter sculpture to be deconstructed, recycled
- Penn State frat death case plods ahead, but pared down
- State awards $1 million in grants for 'It's on Us' campaign
Latest From The Newsroom
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president
- PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer
- Wolf inauguration details revealed
- Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
- Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call
- February SNAP benefits to be paid January 19
- Federal employees receive no paychecks as shutdown nears fourth week
- 1st Winterfest coming to Pottsville
- Government shutdown doesn't keep Valley Forge volunteers away