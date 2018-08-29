Geisinger to raise minimum hire rates for employees

69 News

DANVILLE, Pa. - Geisinger announced on Wednesday that the organization will raise the minimum hire rate to $11 per hour, effective Sept. 30.

According to a release from Geisinger, this is the second time in three years the organization has raised its minimum hire rate for employees.

Additionally, 800 employees will see a pay increase as a result of this change, with food service workers and environmental service technicians as the largest groups benefiting.

Geisinger spends $2.5 billion annually in salaries, wages and medical and retirement benefits.

“It was important to us to make this investment in our employees,” said Amy Brayford,

Geisinger’s chief human resources officer. “As a large employer and leader in our communities,

we wanted to take care of our employees who support the excellent care and service our

patients receive. This increase will allow us to continue to retain and hire the best employees,

which in turn helps the health and well being of our communities.”