Geisinger to raise minimum hire rates for employees
DANVILLE, Pa. - Geisinger announced on Wednesday that the organization will raise the minimum hire rate to $11 per hour, effective Sept. 30.
According to a release from Geisinger, this is the second time in three years the organization has raised its minimum hire rate for employees.
Additionally, 800 employees will see a pay increase as a result of this change, with food service workers and environmental service technicians as the largest groups benefiting.
Geisinger spends $2.5 billion annually in salaries, wages and medical and retirement benefits.
“It was important to us to make this investment in our employees,” said Amy Brayford,
Geisinger’s chief human resources officer. “As a large employer and leader in our communities,
we wanted to take care of our employees who support the excellent care and service our
patients receive. This increase will allow us to continue to retain and hire the best employees,
which in turn helps the health and well being of our communities.”
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Geisinger to raise minimum hire rates for employees
Geisinger announced that the organization will raise the minimum hire rate to $11 per hour, effective Sept. 30.Read More »
- Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
- Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading
- Result of NAFTA agreement may impact Pennsylvania
- AG Shapiro: Vatican knew about abuse by priests in Pennsylvania
- Ex-Pennsylvania treasurer sentenced to 30 months in prison
- Pennsylvania online voter registration marks 3 year anniversary
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Whitehall man pays tribute to Sen. John McCain with song
- Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks
- Defense rests case in former Reading mayor's bribery trial
- Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in North Coventry crash
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in Douglass Township crash
- Updated Priest who used to serve in Berks under investigation
- New Britain Township woman charged with feeding baby drug-laced breast milk
- DeSales to change building names after grand jury report
- One Tank Trip: Historic Cross Keys School