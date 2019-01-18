Gov. Tom Wolf announces $10.5 million for preschool students

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday an additinoal $10.5 million to help preschool-age children transition to kindergarten.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"I am committed to investing in young children and their futures," said Wolf. "That starts by continuing to make early education a priority for Pennsylvania. Supporting children as they move from preschool to kindergarten helps them succeed in the classroom. This early success creates opportunities for them to do well in school for years to come."

The Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) applied for the federal Preschool Development Grant, which will be used to provide development for educators and promote partnerships to help children transition from early learning programs to kindergarten.