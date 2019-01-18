Gov. Tom Wolf announces $10.5 million for preschool students
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday an additinoal $10.5 million to help preschool-age children transition to kindergarten.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"I am committed to investing in young children and their futures," said Wolf. "That starts by continuing to make early education a priority for Pennsylvania. Supporting children as they move from preschool to kindergarten helps them succeed in the classroom. This early success creates opportunities for them to do well in school for years to come."
The Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) applied for the federal Preschool Development Grant, which will be used to provide development for educators and promote partnerships to help children transition from early learning programs to kindergarten.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Pennsylvania jobless rate stable as payrolls hit record high
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate stayed the same in December, at close to a two-decade low, although payrolls still jumped to a new record high.Read More »
- Gov. Tom Wolf announces $10.5 million for preschool students
- Congressman who worked on Trump's PA campaign is resigning
- Amber Alert for abducted teen canceled
- Pa.'s new lieutenant governor talks of ties to Berks
- New postings show wide range of Pennsylvania college hazing
- Pa. senators, congressman introduce cyber-stalking bill
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Thank U, Next: Quiet until second, bigger storm arrives later Saturday
- Updated Restaurant owner delivers dinner to TSA workers at LVIA
- Updated Extras needed for documentary filming in Boyertown
- Updated State A.G. drug raid turns up $136K of meth, $39K in cash
- Updated Judge reviews pre-trial motions in Grace Packer case
- 'No evidence of crime' in death of elderly Whitemarsh couple
- Berks ARL provides pet food for government workers affected by shutdown
- Pennsylvania jobless rate stable as payrolls hit record high
- Gov. Tom Wolf announces $10.5 million for preschool students
- Accused robber tells police that pill addiction drove him to crime