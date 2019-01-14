Gov. Wolf names new member from Berks to Judicial Conduct Board

69 News Joseph M. Brown

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has appointed Joseph M. Brown of Berks County to the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania.

The board is comprised of three judges, three lawyers and six non-lawyer, lay members.

The members serve four-year terms without pay.

Brown has more than 32 years of law enforcement experience. He currently serves as a detective with the Berks County Office of the District Attorney.

He recently retired from the West Reading Police Department with the rank of sergeant, having served West Reading from 1991 to 2019.