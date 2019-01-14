Government shutdown enters its fourth week
The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is continuing into a fourth week.
The partial shutdown entered its 24th day Monday, and there's no sign President Trump or Democratic leaders will budge from their stances.
WFMZ's Josh Rultenberg has local reaction on the stalemate.
