Grants aimed at addressing Delaware River watershed issues awarded
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation jointly announced the first round of 25 Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund grant recipients totaling more than $4 million in federal funds.
Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund grants were awarded to organizations to address several issues facing the watershed, such as conserving and restoring fish and wildlife habitat, improving and maintaining water quality, sustaining and enhancing water management and reducing flood damage, and improving recreational opportunities and public access.
Funding levels throughout each state are as follows:
* New York received $437,525 for two in-state projects;
* New Jersey received $1,127,764 for seven in-state projects and three multi-state projects;
* Pennsylvania received $1,757,319 for eleven in-state projects and four multi-state projects;
* Delaware received $241,000 for one in-state project and two multi-state projects;
* Four multi-state projects received $490,392.
“New Jersey Audubon is dedicated to restoring Delaware River Watershed wildlife habitat and improving water quality. We’re grateful to receive two grants from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund to continue this work,” said John Cecil, Vice President of Stewardship, New Jersey Audubon.
“These funds will allow us tackle two major projects: restoring wetland function and creating habitat for American Black Duck in Northwestern New Jersey; and restoring and connecting wetland and upland habitats beneficial for water quality and Bog Turtle in the Upper Salem River in South Jersey.”
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
DCNR appoints George Calaba to oversee Delaware Canal State Park
Calaba comes to this operation after managing Washington Crossing Historic Park.Read More »
- Local leaders banding together to try to combat fentanyl
- Grants aimed at addressing Delaware River watershed issues awarded
- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kane is disbarred
- Rendell: 'AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party'
- Pennsylvania jobless rate drops to lowest rate on record
- Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight
Latest From The Newsroom
- Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Money Matters: Things worth paying more for