Grants aimed at addressing Delaware River watershed issues awarded

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation jointly announced the first round of 25 Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund grant recipients totaling more than $4 million in federal funds.

Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund grants were awarded to organizations to address several issues facing the watershed, such as conserving and restoring fish and wildlife habitat, improving and maintaining water quality, sustaining and enhancing water management and reducing flood damage, and improving recreational opportunities and public access.

Funding levels throughout each state are as follows:

* New York received $437,525 for two in-state projects;

* New Jersey received $1,127,764 for seven in-state projects and three multi-state projects;

* Pennsylvania received $1,757,319 for eleven in-state projects and four multi-state projects;

* Delaware received $241,000 for one in-state project and two multi-state projects;

* Four multi-state projects received $490,392.

“New Jersey Audubon is dedicated to restoring Delaware River Watershed wildlife habitat and improving water quality. We’re grateful to receive two grants from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund to continue this work,” said John Cecil, Vice President of Stewardship, New Jersey Audubon.

“These funds will allow us tackle two major projects: restoring wetland function and creating habitat for American Black Duck in Northwestern New Jersey; and restoring and connecting wetland and upland habitats beneficial for water quality and Bog Turtle in the Upper Salem River in South Jersey.”