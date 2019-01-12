Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The DiFebo family’s Harvest Home Farms of Northampton County has been selected as the first recipient of the 2018 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation, the nation’s leading voice for private conservation, created the Leopold Conservation Award to inspire American landowners by recognizing exceptional farmers, ranchers and foresters. The prestigious award, named in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, is given in 14 states.
The DiFebo family was presented with a $10,000 award and a crystal depicting Aldo Leopold at the 2019 Farm Show, January 11 in Harrisburg. The award is presented in Pennsylvania by Heinz Endowments, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and Sand County Foundation.
“The DiFebo family has done an outstanding job of demonstrating how farmers can be exceptional stewards of the land, while operating a successful animal and crop farm,” said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert. “The DiFebos used creativity and an understanding of soil and natural resources to implement a variety of conservation improvement projects on Harvest Home Farms. We believe the DiFebos are truly deserving of being recognized with the Leopold Conservation Award.”
Among the many outstanding landowners nominated for the award were finalists: Glen Cauffman of
Millerstown (Perry County), Frosty Springs Farm of Waynesburg (Green County) and Donald and Donna
Feusner of Athens (Bradford County).
The Leopold Conservation Award in Pennsylvania is made possible thanks to the generous contributions from platinum sponsor, Heinz Endowments, and the assistance and support of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, USDA NRCS, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Center for Dairy Excellence, and Dairymen’s Association.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Wolf inauguration details revealed
Governor Tom Wolf will be sworn in at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 outside of the East Wing of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building.Read More »
- Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
- Freeman brothers awaiting re-sentencing
- Governor Wolf announces record drop in prison inmate population
- 2019 Farm Show butter sculpture to be deconstructed, recycled
- Penn State frat death case plods ahead, but pared down
- State awards $1 million in grants for 'It's on Us' campaign
Latest From The Newsroom
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president
- PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer
- Wolf inauguration details revealed
- Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
- Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call
- February SNAP benefits to be paid January 19
- Federal employees receive no paychecks as shutdown nears fourth week
- 1st Winterfest coming to Pottsville
- Government shutdown doesn't keep Valley Forge volunteers away