Judge Kavanaugh's opposition to the regulatory state might be a gift for business

An opponent of regulation, U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh will likely be a gift for businesses if he is confirmed.

A memo sent to business leaders in July from the White House promoted his pro-business rulings, saying the judge overruled federal agencies 75 times.

"You had more aggressive regulation from agencies under President Obama when Kavanaugh happened to be sitting on the D.C. circuit court of appeals," said John Kincaid who is a professor at Lafayette College. "We already have an administration that's moving in the direction that Kavanaugh would largely support."

This leaves pro-labor groups concerned that he might be too-kind to business.

"Kavanaugh is, I think, an opponent of the Chevron decision of 1984 which held that federal courts should defer to agency interpretations of their regulations and not overturn them," said Kincaid. "97 percent of his decisions have been a part of unanimous decisions and in 98 percent of cases, he was in the majority. So we only have about 62 dissents. and those are what people focus on the most."

One of those dissents sided with SeaWorld when it was cited by the Department of Labor for the death of a killer whale trainer, stating the department "stormed headlong into a new regulatory arena."

Kavanaugh did side pro-labor in a case involving hostile working environments, saying that the use of hate speech even once is enough to constitute a hostile environment. However, the majority of his pro-business views are expected to be brought to the court.

"I think that unless there's some bombshell out there we're not aware of, he'll be approved for service on the court," said Kincaid.

If Kavanaugh is confirmed, the swing vote will most likely move to Justice Roberts who voted to uphold the Affordable Care Act. We know that less regulation will be a gift for business, whether or not that will hurt workers remains to be seen.