Kavanaugh faces questioning on Capitol Hill before confirmation vote

WASHINGTON - Sparks are already flying during day one of U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.

The first part of day one consisted of Republicans and Democrats going back and forth over thousands of documents concerning Kavanaugh's time working for the George W. Bush administration.

Kavanaugh was on Capitol Hill and ready to face up to three days of questioning before a confirmation vote.

Much of the day was spent with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee giving opening statements.

Democrats want to postpone the hearing because they are still waiting on documents concerning the time Kavanaugh worked as a lawyer for the George W. Bush administration.

On Monday night, over 40,000 documents were released, but some say it's not enough.

"We're going into this only having 10 percent, access to 10 percent of the body of work of this man's career," said Senator Cory Booker.

Republicans say plenty of information about Kavanaugh has been made available and there's no need to hold up the hearings.

"Judge Kavanaugh has produced 511,948 pages of documents. That includes more than 17,000 pages in direct response to this committee's written questionnaire," said Senator Ted Cruz.

When the actual vetting of Kavanaugh begins, there are several subjects that will be heavily discussed including his views on the Affordable Care Act, pre-existing conditions and Roe v. Wade.

A few committee members say they hope the hearing focuses on the over 300 legal opinions written by Brett Kavanaugh, but after day one that may not be the case.

The judiciary hearing is expected to last four days.