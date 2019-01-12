Krimpets or king cakes? Gov. Wolf makes Eagles bet with La. governor
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on social media he is making a sweet bet with Louisiana's governor over Sunday's Eagles vs. Saints football game.
If the Saints lose, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards will send Wolf New Orleans' speciality, king cakes.
If the Eagles lose, however, Wolf will need to pony up some Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets.
The @Eagles play the @Saints tomorrow in the #PHIvsNO #NFLPlayoffs.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 12, 2019
I bet @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards @Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets that the Birds would win. He's betting New Orleans' speciality king cakes.
Looking forward to a sweet win. 😏 #GoBirds #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/riQfA8ULb2
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Krimpets or king cakes? Gov. Wolf makes Eagles bet with La. governor
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on social media he is making a sweet bet with Louisiana's governor over Sunday's Eagles vs. Saints football game.Read More »
- Wolf inauguration details revealed
- Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
- Freeman brothers awaiting re-sentencing
- Governor Wolf announces record drop in prison inmate population
- 2019 Farm Show butter sculpture to be deconstructed, recycled
- Penn State frat death case plods ahead, but pared down
Latest From The Newsroom
- Light snow with minor accumulations Saturday night into Sunday morning
- Bear Creek Mountain reopens for skiing after warm, wet start to winter
- Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem
- 2 suspected of using fake money to buy gift cards in Berks County
- Some Bethlehem residents receive calls from someone claiming to be police
- Berks County Redner's debuts same-day delivery
- Krimpets or king cakes? Gov. Wolf makes Eagles bet with La. governor
- Schuylkill County chili cookoff to benefit volunteer fire department
- History's Headlines: The baroness and the diva
- Winterfest in Pottsville held Saturday