Lawmakers comment after Gov. Wolf sworn in for 2nd term
HARRISBURG, Pa. - With the inauguration of Governor Tom Wolf, lawmakers are talking about their wish lists for the upcoming year.
"There is a need for a shale tax," said Democrat Bob Freeman.
"I'm optimistic we'll find an equitable solution for funding of our schools," added fellow Democrat Peter Schweyer.
What is the number 1 thing you want to see for your district?" I 69 News' Bo Koltnow asked Republican Joe Emrick
"Property tax elimination that is the issue I hear from my constituents over and over," Emrick said.
The new state legislature consists of 139 Republicans and 111 Democrats and it appears property tax reform is at least one thing both sides are agreeing on.
"So if we're looking for common ground if we're looking to help people then what better place to start and then keeping people in their homes that's the American dream." added Republican Mark Gillen.
Democrat Jeanne McNeill and Republican Joe Emrick say several bills are being circulated to overall property taxes.
Other priorities in the spotlight are initiatives to rebuild older communities.
Northampton County Democrat Bob Freeman wants more environmental protections.
Emrick wants a budget passed on time. At his Inauguration Governor Wolf spoke about a fair system of voting, criminal reform and protection for the LGBTQ population.
"We run every two years so you have to look at the big picture and have to compromise on some things and you may have to vote on things you are not able to swallow easily," Democrat Jeanne McNeill said.

