Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's elected fiscal watchdog is urging state lawmakers to rescue a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission that's deep in debt from payments it's forced to make to the state, despite annual toll increases.

"The Turnpike simply cannot continue to raise tolls to cover the legally mandated payments to PennDOT," Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday. "Hiking tolls year after year while hoping that E-ZPass users won't notice is not a sustainable revenue plan and it causes a financial hardship for motorists."

DePasquale said the annual toll increases are driving motorists away, but aren't reducing the commission's rising debt.

Meanwhile, the commission's debt is limiting improvements to its 552 miles of highway.

"It is clear now that the projections in my 2016 audit regarding the turnpike's financial situation are coming true," DePasquale said. "The Turnpike Commission, once viewed by some as a cash cow, has been milked to the brink of collapse."

A federal lawsuit is seeking to end the turnpike commission's annual payments. The tab is $450 million a year under a 2007 state law designed to pump more money into Pennsylvania's highways and public transit systems.

Meanwhile, state budgetmakers have been diverting constitutionally restricted highway dollars to cover fast-rising state police costs.

Senate Transportation Committee Chair Kim Ward said she'll assemble working groups to tackle the issues.