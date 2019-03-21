Pennsylvania

Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 01:20 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 01:24 PM EDT

Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's elected fiscal watchdog is urging state lawmakers to rescue a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission that's deep in debt from payments it's forced to make to the state, despite annual toll increases.

"The Turnpike simply cannot continue to raise tolls to cover the legally mandated payments to PennDOT," Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday. "Hiking tolls year after year while hoping that E-ZPass users won't notice is not a sustainable revenue plan and it causes a financial hardship for motorists."

DePasquale said the annual toll increases are driving motorists away, but aren't reducing the commission's rising debt.

Meanwhile, the commission's debt is limiting improvements to its 552 miles of highway.

"It is clear now that the projections in my 2016 audit regarding the turnpike's financial situation are coming true," DePasquale said. "The Turnpike Commission, once viewed by some as a cash cow, has been milked to the brink of collapse."

A federal lawsuit is seeking to end the turnpike commission's annual payments. The tab is $450 million a year under a 2007 state law designed to pump more money into Pennsylvania's highways and public transit systems.

Meanwhile, state budgetmakers have been diverting constitutionally restricted highway dollars to cover fast-rising state police costs.

Senate Transportation Committee Chair Kim Ward said she'll assemble working groups to tackle the issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Pennsylvania News

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Pennsylvania

State park needs improvements after floods and decades of wear and tear

State park needs improvements after floods and decades of wear and tear

Sen. Casey cosponsors bill aimed at preventing hazing on college campuses

Sen. Casey cosponsors bill aimed at preventing hazing on college campuses

Pa's unemployment rate down for January
iStock/matzaball

Pa's unemployment rate down for January

Wolf visits Tremont to see ongoing flood recovery, highlights Restore Pennsylvania plan

Wolf visits Tremont to see ongoing flood recovery, highlights Restore Pennsylvania plan

Wolf administration offers grants to schools for alternative breakfast programs

Wolf administration offers grants to schools for alternative breakfast programs

Pa. lawmakers seek release of critical elder-abuse report

Pa. lawmakers seek release of critical elder-abuse report

REAL IDs now available to Pennsylvania residents
69 News

REAL IDs now available to Pennsylvania residents

REAL ID pre-verification assistance events to be held in March
69 News

REAL ID pre-verification assistance events to be held in March

Cocaine, meth on rise in Pennsylvania's early warning areas

Cocaine, meth on rise in Pennsylvania's early warning areas

Speed limit, vehicle restrictions lifted after Sunday night storm

Speed limit, vehicle restrictions lifted after Sunday night storm

Lieutenant governor brings marijuana listening tour to eastern Pennsylvania

Lieutenant governor brings marijuana listening tour to eastern Pennsylvania

PennDOT announces tentative vehicle restrictions
69 News

PennDOT announces tentative vehicle restrictions

Pa. Utlility Commission investigates UGI rate hike proposal

Pa. Utlility Commission investigates UGI rate hike proposal

$900,000 in Pasmart grants to help Bucks County computer science programs

$900,000 in Pasmart grants to help Bucks County computer science programs

UGI to increase natural gas costs for customers on Friday

UGI to increase natural gas costs for customers on Friday

Pa. PUC to investigate UGI Utilities' rate increase request
69 News

Pa. PUC to investigate UGI Utilities' rate increase request

Meuser to Amazon's Bezos: Bring HQ2 to Pa.'s 9th District

Meuser to Amazon's Bezos: Bring HQ2 to Pa.'s 9th District

Feds blame home blast on faulty natural gas line connection
Lancaster Twp. Fire Dept.

Feds blame home blast on faulty natural gas line connection

Governor Wolf introduces PA GI Bill

Governor Wolf introduces PA GI Bill

US Reps. Cheney, Meuser to headline GOP Lincoln Day Dinner
Alex Wong/2018 Getty Images

US Reps. Cheney, Meuser to headline GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

Pennsylvania prepares to start issuing Real IDs

Pennsylvania prepares to start issuing Real IDs

Sen. Casey cosponsors bill which would raise the federal minimum wage
69 News

Sen. Casey cosponsors bill which would raise the federal minimum wage

State funding to benefit several housing projects across the area
Marc Levy/AP

State funding to benefit several housing projects across the area

Pa Dept. of Health urges awareness of, education on eating disorders

Pa Dept. of Health urges awareness of, education on eating disorders

Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker opens door to minimum wage deal

Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker opens door to minimum wage deal

Gov. Wolf announces $4.4 million in funding for local summer internship programs
Marc Levy/AP

Gov. Wolf announces $4.4 million in funding for local summer internship programs

PA agricultural board aims to preserve 35 farms

PA agricultural board aims to preserve 35 farms

U.S. Marshals: New mobile app lets public anonymously report tips
Mario Tama/Getty Images

U.S. Marshals: New mobile app lets public anonymously report tips

Penn State ex-president Spanier's request for appeal denied

Penn State ex-president Spanier's request for appeal denied

Study finds spike in Pennsylvania child abuse-related deaths

Study finds spike in Pennsylvania child abuse-related deaths

Speed limits restored on highways after winter storm

Speed limits restored on highways after winter storm

Tractor-trailer crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike at Reading exit
Tim Lind | 69 News

Tractor-trailer crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike at Reading exit

Pennsylvania must replace voting machines, lawmakers told
69 News

Pennsylvania must replace voting machines, lawmakers told

Ben Franklin Technology Partners creates or retains more than 5,000 jobs in 2018

Ben Franklin Technology Partners creates or retains more than 5,000 jobs in 2018

Pa. bureau receives dozens of complaints after announcement of Verizon lawsuit
David Ramos/Getty Images

Pa. bureau receives dozens of complaints after announcement of Verizon lawsuit

Governor Wolf to create Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center

Governor Wolf to create Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center

Pa. state police remind motorists of winter storm driving tips
69 News

Pa. state police remind motorists of winter storm driving tips

Man claiming to be doctor on humanitarian mission cheats woman out of $110k
69 News

Man claiming to be doctor on humanitarian mission cheats woman out of $110k

Gov. Wolf encourages Pennsylvanians to donate to local food banks

Gov. Wolf encourages Pennsylvanians to donate to local food banks

Pennsylvania senators react to spending bill, emergency declaration

Pennsylvania senators react to spending bill, emergency declaration

Pa senators weigh in on government funding bill
Getty Images

Pa senators weigh in on government funding bill

More than $885k awarded to enhance school cafeterias in Pa
Janet Ahn/CNN

More than $885k awarded to enhance school cafeterias in Pa

Local school districts beef up security in year after Parkland shooting

Local school districts beef up security in year after Parkland shooting

UGI issues warning about utility impostors, phone scams
Zach DeWever/69 News

UGI issues warning about utility impostors, phone scams

Gov. Wolf marks 1-year anniversary of Parkland shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Gov. Wolf marks 1-year anniversary of Parkland shooting

Sly Fox on tap to triple number of locations by end of year
Indovina Associates Architects

Sly Fox on tap to triple number of locations by end of year

Allentown man charged after receiving more than $400k under assumed name
Thinkstock

Allentown man charged after receiving more than $400k under assumed name

Cosby vows no remorse, even if he sits in prison 10 years
Pa. Department of Corrections/CNN

Cosby vows no remorse, even if he sits in prison 10 years

8 new PSP troopers now on the job for Reading-based Troop L

8 new PSP troopers now on the job for Reading-based Troop L

Casey backs bill to provide paid family, medical leave

Casey backs bill to provide paid family, medical leave