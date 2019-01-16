New postings show wide range of Pennsylvania college hazing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania colleges and universities are posting online reports of hazing under a new state law passed after a Penn State fraternity pledge died in 2017.
The reports posted Tuesday include forced drinking, humiliating rituals that in one case included toe-licking and dunking students in ice water as a punishment.
The reports describe the behavior and any discipline that resulted, including closing fraternities and sororities and expelling students.
Tougher anti-hazing legislation was enacted last year in response to the death of Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. He drank a dangerous amount of alcohol and was fatally injured in a series of falls.
The reports show the many ways the state's college students have drawn the attention of administrators for hazing-related activity.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
New postings show wide range of Pennsylvania college hazing
The reports posted Tuesday include forced drinking, humiliating rituals that in one case included toe-licking and dunking students in ice water as a punishment.Read More »
- Pa. senators, congressman introduce cyber-stalking bill
- Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf praises government achievements ahead of new term
- Lawmakers comment after Gov. Wolf sworn in for 2nd term
- Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf sworn in for 2nd term
- Pa. attorney general comments after 2020 citizenship census question blocked
- Wolf prepares to start second term as Pennsylvania governor
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit and run
- Sands Bethlehem expansion plans include 300-room hotel, possible water park
- Local nonprofit and college team up to tackle human trafficking
- Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf praises government achievements ahead of new term
- Dodgeball tournament raises diabetes awareness
- Police respond to overturned car in Reading
- NJ Gov. Murphy highlights goals for 2019 in state of the state address
- Updated Man charged in theft of gas station cash register
- Updated Phillipsburg Town Council discusses parking for veterans
- New postings show wide range of Pennsylvania college hazing