Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf praises government achievements ahead of new term

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is starting his second term. He laid out his vision for the next four years in front of a crowd in Harrisburg. He said his second term is about building on his first.

"We have chosen a path of progress. We have earned the right to feel not just proud of our past, but hopeful for our future," said Wolf.

Wolf spoke before a crowd of hundreds which included government leaders, recently sworn in Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and some people who made the trip from Berks County like Stephanie Towles. She took a personal day from work to be at the inauguration.

"I'm so excited," she said.

In part, Wolf outlined his achievements of the last four years. He said working with lawmakers, the state has improved education funding, reduced the prison population, increased housing for veterans and made infrastructure improvements.

"Just to be able to have seen the progress that he made and to be so optimistic about what's coming in the next four years," Towles said.

Wolf said there's been some major strides in the last four years but to keep that momentum going, he's going to continue to need bipartisan support and support from your everyday Pennsylvanian.

"While the governor is a democrat, the majorities in both the House and the Senate are republican so we've got to work together and we've been able to do that," said Senator Judy Schwank.

"With the state as large and diverse as Pennsylvania with as many needs as we have, we ought to be looking for a common ground," Representative Mark Gillen said.

As for the future, Wolf said he hopes to focus on improving the job market in an effort to keep educated Pennsylvanians in the state.