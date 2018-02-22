Pa. Senate leaders, US congressmen sue over district map
'Judges are to interpret laws, not make policy'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Eight Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania, including two who represent Berks County, want a federal court to prevent the use of a court-ordered district map in this year's elections.
U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker have joined a federal lawsuit filed Thursday by state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and state Sen. Mike Folmer, the chairman of the Senate's State Government Committee.
"Our concerns stem from the attack on the constitution initiated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court – not the design of a map," Corman said. "What is at stake here is larger than the makeup of the Pennsylvania congressional delegation. The state Supreme Court's decision seizes power from the other branches of government."
The suit argues the state Supreme Court didn't have the authority to order a new map it put in place Monday.
"As a member of the General Assembly, I am defined in the Constitution as a policymaker, not an interpreter of laws," Folmer said. "Judges are to interpret laws, not make policy."
The plaintiffs are suing two top elections officials under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
They also argue the state justices didn't give lawmakers enough time to develop a map to replace the one declared unconstitutional last month.
The new map has Costello's district including the heavily Democratic city of Reading, which had been represented by Smucker under the old map.
In addition to Corman, Folmer, Costello, and Smucker, the suit's other plaintiffs are U.S. Reps. Lou Barletta, Mike Kelly, Tom Marino, Scott Perry, Keith Rothfus, and Glenn Thompson.
A separate legal challenge by senior legislative Republican leaders is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2011 map, drawn up by Republicans, is widely considered among the nation's most gerrymandered.
Democrats hope the new map will help them retake majority control of the U.S. House.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Hearing on fracking draws dozens, many opposed
The Delaware River Basin Commission held its last in-person hearing Thursday on a proposed ban on high-volume hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the river basin and on other natural gas regulations.Read More »
- Pa. Senate leaders, US congressmen sue over district map
- Local small businesses receive upgrades thanks to $1M grant
- Commissioner: Pa. plans to eliminate county-owned homes
- Gaming company wins rights to build mini-casino in Cumberland County
- Pennsylvania congressional map battle lands in Supreme Court
- Pennsylvania lawmakers strive for multiple forms of gun legislation
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police searching for missing man with dementia
- Man shot in the face in Allentown
- Pa. Senate leaders, US congressmen sue over district map
- Franklin Street Station on track for opening of gastropub
- FERC responds to numerous PennEast rehearing requests
- Updated Planners updated on Five City Center, Lafayette College projects
- Hearing on fracking draws dozens, many opposed
- Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-78 for hours Thursday night
- Gov. Mifflin parents sound off about safety concerns
- Witness recalls scene of deadly Lehigh Valley conduit collapse