Pa. Senate leaders, US congressmen sue over district map

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Eight Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania, including two who represent Berks County, want a federal court to prevent the use of a court-ordered district map in this year's elections.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker have joined a federal lawsuit filed Thursday by state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and state Sen. Mike Folmer, the chairman of the Senate's State Government Committee.

"Our concerns stem from the attack on the constitution initiated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court – not the design of a map," Corman said. "What is at stake here is larger than the makeup of the Pennsylvania congressional delegation. The state Supreme Court's decision seizes power from the other branches of government."

The suit argues the state Supreme Court didn't have the authority to order a new map it put in place Monday.

"As a member of the General Assembly, I am defined in the Constitution as a policymaker, not an interpreter of laws," Folmer said. "Judges are to interpret laws, not make policy."

The plaintiffs are suing two top elections officials under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

They also argue the state justices didn't give lawmakers enough time to develop a map to replace the one declared unconstitutional last month.

The new map has Costello's district including the heavily Democratic city of Reading, which had been represented by Smucker under the old map.

In addition to Corman, Folmer, Costello, and Smucker, the suit's other plaintiffs are U.S. Reps. Lou Barletta, Mike Kelly, Tom Marino, Scott Perry, Keith Rothfus, and Glenn Thompson.

A separate legal challenge by senior legislative Republican leaders is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 2011 map, drawn up by Republicans, is widely considered among the nation's most gerrymandered.

Democrats hope the new map will help them retake majority control of the U.S. House.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's map of the state's congressional districts.