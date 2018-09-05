Parents of Penn State hazing victim Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity

Patrick Carns Photography via CNN

PHILADELPHIA - The parents off a Penn State University student who died after a night of hazing and drinking at a fraternity have settled with the fraternity's national organization.

The attorney for the family of Timothy Piazza, Thomas Kline, said Tuesday his clients had reached a settlement with Beta Theta Pi for an undisclosed sum. Beta Theta Pi has also agreed to a 17-point program that makes local chapters safer and penalizes groups for hazing.

Kline says the reforms will "help establish a baseline for the new norm" of fraternity life.

Beta Theta Pi national leaders say the organization is focused on adopting "accountability measures."

Timothy Piazza, 19, of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, died in 2017 of severe head and abdominal injuries. A judge dismissed the most serious charges filed in Piazza's death.