Parents of Penn State hazing victim Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity
PHILADELPHIA - The parents off a Penn State University student who died after a night of hazing and drinking at a fraternity have settled with the fraternity's national organization.
The attorney for the family of Timothy Piazza, Thomas Kline, said Tuesday his clients had reached a settlement with Beta Theta Pi for an undisclosed sum. Beta Theta Pi has also agreed to a 17-point program that makes local chapters safer and penalizes groups for hazing.
Kline says the reforms will "help establish a baseline for the new norm" of fraternity life.
Beta Theta Pi national leaders say the organization is focused on adopting "accountability measures."
Timothy Piazza, 19, of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, died in 2017 of severe head and abdominal injuries. A judge dismissed the most serious charges filed in Piazza's death.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Parents of Penn State hazing victim Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity
The attorney for the family of Timothy Piazza, Thomas Kline, said Tuesday his clients had reached a settlement with Beta Theta Pi for an undisclosed sum.Read More »
- Kavanaugh faces questioning on Capitol Hill before confirmation vote
- Police investigate 47 traffic crashes during Labor Day travel period
- Flu shots now available at GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacies
- Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say
- US House races loom largest in Pennsylvania campaign sprint
- REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Record-challenging heat again Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, humidity
- Police allege 18-year-old holds teenage girl hostage in van, messages family
- Woman sues Moravian College after alleged rape
- Mold continues to affect students returning to school at area districts
- Bacteria, chemicals, more lurk in discarded flood debris
- Updated Parents of Penn State hazing victim Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity
- Bethlehem City Council OKs golf course debt
- Phillipsburg Council open to rental moratorium
- Former mobster brings message of faith to PSU Berks
- People seek relief from September heat