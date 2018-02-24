Penn State trustees approve Hershey Medical Center expansion
HERSHEY, Pa. - Penn State's children's hospital at Hershey Medical Center will soon be getting a lot bigger.
A two-year, $148 million expansion just got the green light.
The Penn State Board of Trustees approved plans to add three new floors to the hospital Friday.
The addition will include a new labor and delivery unit and a new neonatal ICU.
Both will be relocated from their current spots in the adult hospital.
Penn State trustees approve Hershey Medical Center expansion
