Penn State trustees approve Hershey Medical Center expansion

HERSHEY, Pa. - Penn State's children's hospital at Hershey Medical Center will soon be getting a lot bigger.

A two-year, $148 million expansion just got the green light.

The Penn State Board of Trustees approved plans to add three new floors to the hospital Friday.

The addition will include a new labor and delivery unit and a new neonatal ICU.

Both will be relocated from their current spots in the adult hospital.