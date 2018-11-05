Pennsylvania

PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed For Veterans Day

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 02:15 PM EST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 02:20 PM EST

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Nov. 10, through Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2018 is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings under the “Pressroom” link at the bottom of the page.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 511, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

