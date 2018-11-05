PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed For Veterans Day
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Nov. 10, through Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.
A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2018 is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings under the “Pressroom” link at the bottom of the page.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 511, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Resources available for voters on Tuesday
There are numerous resources for Pennsylvania voters to direct them where to turn and who to call if they experience any problems voting, or if they see any indication of election violations.Read More »
- Results of Operation Safe Stop 2018 announced
- PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed For Veterans Day
- Judge denies Pinsley's emergency petition against Browne
- Penn National picks vacant Sears near York for mini-casino
- Gov. Wolf requests federal aid for August storms
- Final Franklin & Marshall poll results revealed
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart
- Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase
- Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal
- Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection
- Closely contested races to watch for Tuesday
- Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday
- Tax hike included in Allentown's proposed 2019 budget