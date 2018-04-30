Pennsylvania gun owners fight for cause during Capitol rally
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gun owners who want to protect their Second Amendment firearms rights are making their case to Pennsylvania state lawmakers during what's become an annual event.
A raucous rally drew hundreds of gun rights supporters to the Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday, filling the Rotunda to the point where security had to turn people away.
Speakers outlined threats they see to gun rights, including lawsuits and the national political environment.
Several brought up a "state of emergency" declaration for the opioid crisis issued early this year by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, an order they warned can prevent people from carrying concealed weapons.
Wolf's office has said the declaration would not allow police to take guns and does not affect carrying weapons or using them to hunt or for self-defense.
